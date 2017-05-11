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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
The bed has a niche for storing books.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The couple didn't want the home to be a "museum,
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
The Igluhuts are modular in design. The names of each model reflects how many units are strung together and whether it features the large, arched panorama window.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
The loft-style bedroom showcases a white oak niche, outfitted with colorful bowls by Loyal Loot, above the bed.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
Andy Shustykevych
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The warm material palette extends to Berryman’s bedroom. Like the rest of the apartment, it features work by New York designers, including a custom wood bed by Asher Israelow and a Table Light desk lamp by Lindsey Adelman.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
When the sliding wood door is pulled shut, the children's and the parents' bedrooms on the second level maintain complete privacy.
The two second-level bedrooms are separated by a sliding wood door that sections the children's room from the parents' room. A small glass staircase in the parents' room ascends to a balcony and helps flood the space with natural light.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
There's no shortage of texture with a plethora of geometric forms including the repeating squares in the ceiling and walls throughout the home.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
Master bedroom, Maison JJ Joubert
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
To bring the outside in, walls of glass were added in places like the kitchen and master bedroom with the help of a company called Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
The upcycled Tasha ORO Solar lamp made from the remains from the Soviet car industry echoes the shapes in the Olga Fradina print in the primary bedroom. A hemp fur throw by DevoHome covers the bed a rustic Swiss cradle is a storage spot for books and magazines.
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