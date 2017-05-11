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All Photos/bedroom/lighting : wall

Bedroom Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
For the primary ensuite bedroom, Hylton-Daniel designed and added a small deck that connects the space to the outdoors.
The raised living room and den beneath it (pictured here) can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Peekaboo windows continue on the first floor, where an expansive, light-flooded primary bedroom connects to the elements under an angular pitched roof.</span>
The cabin rests atop the foundation of a previous cabin on the family’s property.
After: The rear room on the third floor got a treatment similar to the offices on the top floor; it was split down the middle to give each child their own room, which they had a hand in designing. Piper's rainbow-themed room features Colour Tones wallpaper from Rebel Walls.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
The children’s bedroom features access to the refinished outdoor deck
New windows and their views of the trees lend a treehouse feel to the interior, which is wrapped in wood and has heated slate floors, as well as a Jotul stove. “It's a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun, but it still has a richness that goes with the house,” says Pellegrini.
The master bedroom features large windows that work to expand the small space. The natural light also brings the palette of natural materials to life. "We went all natural by filling the space with organic textures in soft tones—wool for warmth under the feet, simply detailed elm veneer joinery, gently oiled, pink or cream clay walls for porosity and soft tones, and linen curtains for translucency,
The interior paint is Roman Clay from Portola Paints &amp; Glazes.
Andy Shustykevych
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
In the renovation of their 1920s bungalow in Los Angeles, homeowners chose Mark Motonaga and Guy Clouse opted for Dawn Pink paint by Benjamin Moore in the main bedroom—even painting the ceiling for an enveloping effect.
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
A small balcony connects one of the bedrooms on the second level to the landscape.
Sunlight pours in through the windows and highlights the wood grain that wraps the interior, lending warmth and texture.
The living room daybed converts to a bed when it's time to sleep. A built-in table at the foot of the bed folds in and can be used as a nightstand or shelf.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
After discovering extra space in an enclosed storage loft, Alessia converted it into an en-suite.
The structure was conceived to avoid large timber or steel members. This was done by reducing the span of the rafters by bringing the studs in from the outer walls, creating internal "fins
Dark tones and sumptuous fabrics create a protected and sumptuous feeling in the bedroom.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
Priscilla's younger daughter uses this room when she's home from college. "It's cozy down there and functions well, but doesn't encourage grown people to move home,
The owner's 23-year old daughter sleeps ere when she visits from the West Coast. The flower painting above the bed is her childhood artwork and the blue painting is by New York City artist John Zinsser.
Custom-designed door pulls in the bedroom evoke the triangular shape of the transitional space.
Oak furnishings with simple, slim silhouettes create a feeling of spaciousness and let the views take the spotlight.
Whiel
Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
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Inside the studio, an unexpected pop of color awaits.
Each sleeping nook has a reading light. “It's really easy to unplug there and still be comfortable,” says St-Laurent.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
Artwork, surf boards, patterned bedding, and a textured cane headboard keep the otherwise all-white palette from feeling clinical.
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
The restaurant has already been converted for domestic use, but he<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> rearranged the layout, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">placing the master bedroom on the ground floor. </span>
Master bedroom features Ingo Maurer lighting and views to north woods.
Escalante Escape bedroom/exterior
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