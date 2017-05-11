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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
In the master bedroom, a removable window provides egress, as required by code.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
While housed in the semi-basement level, the bedroom is illuminated with ample natural light.
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Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and built-in wood shelving.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The soothing interior aesthetic also continues into the main bedroom, which features a built-in bookshelf above the bed and other solutions to maximize storage. Photo by Kevin Scott
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
The pine door leads to the bathroom.
The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
The master bedroom was divided into a long, narrow corridor with built-in cabinetry that acts as a porous divider.
The guest room offers some extra space with an added monitor for when Jules and her husband need some solo time to work during the day.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
Reclaimed wood and lofted shelving trims the master bedroom.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A small desk and a refrigerator are arranged beneath the sloped wall and ceiling in the sitting area adjacent to the bedroom.
An artwork that depicts Brigitte Bardot and quotes from Jean Luc Godard's 1963 film Le Mepris hangs above the bed, lending vibrancy and whimsy.
"The wardrobe and the shelving unit around the bed was designed as a book nest with geometric modules," Hostache says. "It’s a filter between the bed and the window."
Hoch Studio turns a dingy, cramped apartment into a sunny sanctuary with a winning personality.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
Featherstone Young custom-designed the bedroom’s headboard, wall panelling, and shelving, which are made from iroko, cedar planks, and painted MDF. An old chair and a painted box from India decorate the room.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
Many of owner Ben Kinmont's culinary craft projects are an extension of his work as an artist and dealer of antiquarian books about food and wine. Off the kitchen, Ben stores his inventory—faded spines lined up on long shelves and a tall cabinet where a few select objects are kept. Next to a gaping fireplace in the sitting area is the most prized and frequently used of his antique cooking implements, an 18th-century French tourne-broche à poids—a delightfully analog contraption for turning a spit over a flame. In the master bedroom, more shelves were installed to accommodate the book collection.
Along the hallway a guest bedroom is open to the exposed wall framing. The narrow wooden beams stretch across the room and appear to slowly recess into the ceiling.
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