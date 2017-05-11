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All Photos/bedroom/floors : limestone

Bedroom Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the guest room, a West Elm Mod platform bed is flanked by custom raw-steel nightstands from Enabler, each of which is topped by a Kaufamm White Oak Crane desk lamp.
Terrace & Pond
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open up to the water in the master bedroom.