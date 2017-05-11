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All Photos/bedroom/floors : vinyl

Bedroom Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The rear bedroom includes two twin beds that can be converted into a large king.
The trailer sleeps four people, two in the rear bedroom and two in the main living space.
The sleeping lofts are flooded with natural sunlight thanks to multiple windows.
Two open closets flank the bedroom entrance.
A sliding barn door closes off the main bedroom from the rest of the tiny home.
The Pella French doors in the master bedroom were salvaged from a family friend who was doing a renovation. “We can sit in bed and watch the dawn brighten through the trees,” says Diane. “Cabins are always full of recycled stuff—that’s part of the charm for me.”
Black accents in the light fixtures and joinery create interesting focal points within the all white-and-timber space. The neat design enables a tranquil space that is conducive for both work and relaxation.
In the largest apartment, sliding pocket doors separate sleeping and living zones. The openness of the Bizhouse apartments also conveys a sense of luxury within space-scarce Hong Kong.
“The playful Workstation cabin is the ideal, private spot for work and meetings, but it can also function as a guest room or a playroom for the kids, and it is the perfect refuge should you need a tranquil place to relax or immerse yourself in creativity,” says Hello Wood co-founder Dávid Ráday.
The couple mixed textures and patterns to create a personal and well-traveled design aesthetic in the loft-style bedroom.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
It was necessary to step the floor in the loft bedroom up to provide head height for the new hallway on the first floor. This provided the perfect space for the toy shelves and the wardrobe.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A roof window in the loft bedroom is located seamlessly next to the wall to allow light to bounce directly off a surface. "It’s a bit like the effect of an infinity pool," says Bradley. "Instead of water, it's sky, and instead of being on the horizontal plane, it’s on the vertical."
Although the loft bedroom is contained in a half-height extension, it still feels spacious and light. The bed sits atop a platform that accommodates the head height of the room below.
The internal bedroom windows look out over the void in the living room. The yellow shutters can be closed for privacy.
The bedroom fits a queen-sized memory foam mattress and plenty of storage.
The Airstream Haus’s interior is minimalist, but comfortable, boasting a fully functional kitchen and queen-size bed that doubles as a couch.
The dining area converts into a double bed. Natalie Crittenden at Haversack Leather did all the upholstery.
The bedroom houses a fitted double bed and wardrobe, as well as an integrated, stainless-steel fresh water tank.
Pine wood paneling wraps the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom.
Silvery blue woven vinyl flooring continues from the living room to the bedroom. “[It] gives a contemporary reference to the traditional tatami straw flooring and brings a softness to the space,” adds Chen.
The former kids' loft measures 8' x 8'.
Curtains provide a degree of privacy between the two sleeping lofts.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas, a low ceiling often works best with out-of-the-way recessed lighting, seen here in this tiny trailer. The recessed lights provide just the right amount of task lighting, while the surrounding windows lend natural light.
Thanks to the three glazed doors, it is now possible to see the peaceful pond and woodland from the bedroom in the master suite, which is housed in the new extension. With its simple, sloped roof, this part of the house has the form of an agricultural barn. To elongate the ceiling height, the doors finish above the blonde wood panelling.
The couple were able to fit a king-sized bed in their sleeping area, where peachy-pink accents warm the interior charcoal and white scheme. "Our bed is the most comforting place I’ve ever been in," says Ashley. "It’s like an adult fort!" The mattress lifts up for easy access to electrical components and a 100-gallon water tank, along with extra towels, sheets, and winter coats.