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All Photos/bath/showers : full

Bathroom Full Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
"Rio Belize
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
Large-format wall tiles create organic texture in a neutral color, consistent with the the rest of the house.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Don't neglect the faucet. It’s important to remember that faucets aren’t always included in a new vanity, which may require a bit of research and coordination.
Azin wrapped the room in a single band of red penny tile to call back to the kitchen.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
A sliding barn door accesses the bathroom, where the Jungbauers installed a compost toilet and low-flow fixtures for the sink and the shower.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The bathrooms are outfitted with Jason Wu for Brizo fixtures. The Bestlite BL7 wall lamp by Robert DudleyBest for GUBI hangs above a marble-topped vanity. Designed by Studio Zung.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
White subway tile and pale-blue paint enliven the bathroom, which the Binkerds expanded to make room for a claw-foot tub.
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