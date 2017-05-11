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All Photos/bath/showers : full/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Full Showers Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
"Rio Belize
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Walls are covered in Fireclay tile in Navy Blue. The vanity has a custom concrete basin by Newbold Stone Architectural Concrete and steel base from Metal Works Austin. The custom steel shelf and steel-edged mirror are paired with a perforated pendant by Allied Maker.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Azin wrapped the room in a single band of red penny tile to call back to the kitchen.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
The showers are clad in ceramic tiles painted to celebrate native plants and flowers.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
Heath Ceramics tile continues in the shower.
The new color palette combines a medley of hues, including mustard, mint, rusty orange, and lavender. The bathroom floor, tiled with oversized flowers, is paired with a plaid shower curtain. The client encouraged the firm to stretch here: “I think we originally had something with a bit less color, but she was always pushing us,” says Merrill. “It was so fun.”
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
A bathroom for kids features retro-style materials, including a vintage-inspired sink, toilet, and pink mosaic tile.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The bathroom sports Heath tile in classic field sizes, in the Steam and Ochre glazes.
Heath Ceramics tile and Hygge & West wallpaper make for a cheerful combination.
A custom vanity echoes the other cabinetry in the house.
The open shower zone was designed to feel like the shower in a luxury gym or wellness center.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
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