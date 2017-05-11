All Photos/bath/showers : full/floors : medium hardwood

14 Bathroom Full Showers Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
#bath #spa #bath&spa #modern #interior #shower #chicago #fern Photo courtesy of Ranquist Development
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
Tres bathroom accesories.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
Guest Bathroom
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
A custom skylight floods the bathroom with light. A tempered glass shower and Grohe faucet accent the space; custom glossy cabinetry with Hafele hardware again adds a pop of color.

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.