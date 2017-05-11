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All Photos/bath/showers : full/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Full Showers Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
In the new bathroom, Heath Ceramics tiles were used in the shower alongside cement tile flooring from Clé Tile.
The concrete tile transitions into the plaster shower for a seamless look.