Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/showers : full/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Full Showers Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
Like the kitchen and the bedroom, the bath is outfitted in a palette of gray and white.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Another one of the home's highlights is this brightly tiled bathroom.
The indoor-outdoor shower.
New master shower with marble and Kohler fixtures
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Master bathroom suite. Gloss white vanity with dark quartz waterfall countertop. Hexagon tile drops down wall from shower enclosure to tub surround.
“I wanted the bathtub and shower to be at the foot of the terrace, so one could look out and feel the connection to the site,” Coleman said. “French roast,” an unglazed porcelain tile by American Olean, covers the shower.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Bedroom #1 Bathroom