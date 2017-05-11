Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/showers : full/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Full Showers Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
Peaked ceilings continue in the en suite bathroom.
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
A wall of black subway tile in this bathroom keeps the scheme consistent with the other one.
The Yakers' master bath surrounds its Beijing Roc soaking tub by Americh in white marble, with a view through the glass to the waterside view. The Mint tub filler is by Fantini.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
An expansive picture window ushers ample natural light and fresh air into the master bath.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
A view of the master bath.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
12