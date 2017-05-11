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All Photos/bath/showers : full/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Full Showers Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
For the bathroom design, Ann was inspired by a visit to Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado years ago, where there was a tree indoors. Here, a staghorn fern hangs over the bathtub. Talavera Tile by Reeso tile in San Antonio covers the tub front and floor, and the window covering is a Pojagi-style curtain bought off Etsy.
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
The custom vanity, designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron, has birch fronts, a Corian counter and backsplash, Lacava sinks, and Kohler faucets. Clé tile covers the floor, while Ann Sacks tile lines the walls. The birch rail with hooks is by Iris Hantverk.
Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The shower is covered in Cottonwood mosaic and penny tiles by Ann Sacks.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
Heath Ceramics tile continues in the shower.
The new color palette combines a medley of hues, including mustard, mint, rusty orange, and lavender. The bathroom floor, tiled with oversized flowers, is paired with a plaid shower curtain. The client encouraged the firm to stretch here: “I think we originally had something with a bit less color, but she was always pushing us,” says Merrill. “It was so fun.”
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
The bathroom sports Heath tile in classic field sizes, in the Steam and Ochre glazes.
The open shower zone was designed to feel like the shower in a luxury gym or wellness center.
Peach-tinted glass in the shower is an unexpected accent, yet flows with the rest of the home. "The interior strikes a fine balance between energy and respite, boldness and refinement; an appealing and youthful space that is an expression of Tom’s lifestyle and arts practice," says Lynch.
Light gray mosaic wall tile meets a pronounced slab of Natural Jeremiel Grey Marble in the vanity. The tile grid is softened by Waterstone polished plaster. The wall-mounted, brass faucets are by Vola.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Sommer and Costello combined Derengge Two-Handle Faucets in matte black with the Lucent Light Shop Vortice Sconce over CB2 mirrors.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
White and gray porcelain La Nova tiles give the bathroom a crisp, contemporary feel.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The lower-level bathroom.
Even in the master bathroom, the views do not go unnoticed. A picture window perfectly frames Mount Hood in the distance.
The bathroom in guest room 3
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
SomerTile silk penny round mosaic floor tiles.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
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