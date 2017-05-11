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All Photos/bath/showers : full/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Full Showers Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
The custom cabinetry in the bathroom was also fabricated by John Deitrich at Plum Projects, and the backsplash is limestone.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
An integrated shelf underscores a large mirror, which makes the room feel larger.
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
White and gray porcelain La Nova tiles give the bathroom a crisp, contemporary feel.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
A view of the master bath.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
Another bathroom sports the Dwell Little Diamond tile in the Tropics Blue Crackle glaze from Heath Ceramics. The shower floor is also teak.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
The bathroom is sheathed in Dal Tile, with a Silestone countertop placed over an IKEA cabinet. The curb-less shower supports aging in place.
Another one of the home's highlights is this brightly tiled bathroom.
A bright and white bathroom.
Bathroom
Teak bench in shower
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