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All Photos/bath/showers : full/counters : laminate

Bathroom Full Showers Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
Green linoleum countertops and black cabinets reappear in the bathroom. A south-facing window draws in plenty of natural light. Even the cabinetry and plumbing fixtures were built in the workshop.
Guest Bathroom
Small foyer with shoes cabinet
View showing the guest bathroom with formerly-exterior cedar-sheathed walls. (2017)