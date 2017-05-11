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All Photos/bath/showers : full/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Full Showers Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
A towel from Dusen Dusen hangs from wall hooks from Thing Industries.
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
Oak flooring extends from the master bedroom into the bathroom, complementing the duo of marble sinks.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
In the bathroom, the ceramic tiles sport a marble faux finish, while other rooms have vinyl or engineered composite tiles with faux terrazzo, wood, or "drawing" finishes.
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
A Di Marmore stone countertop in the child's bathroom.
The distinctive tile pattern in a bathroom echoes the pattern treatment on the base of the kitchen island.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
The master suite features a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist bathroom.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
The areas outside of the boxes serve as terraces and gardens.
The Jungle bathroom at the Monkey Tree hotel in Palm Springs. Accessories and art like the roadrunner needlepoint wall hanging were largely "made by regular people and found in vintage stores," Kathy says.
A skylight brightens one of the new bathrooms.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
For a spa-like experience, we incorporated a dressing room area.
Master Bathroom