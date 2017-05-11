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All Photos/bath/showers : full/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Full Showers Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub