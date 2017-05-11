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All Photos/bath/showers : full/floors : slate

Bathroom Full Showers Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
The Inspira Round Vessel bathroom basin is by Roca.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The Master Bath, a component of the expansion completed by Escher GuneWardena, includes a double vanity, black slate flooring, a walk-in shower, and expansive views of the pool and gardens beyond.