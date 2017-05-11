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All Photos/bath/showers : full/counters : stone

Bathroom Full Showers Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
A custom white oak vanity has a blue limestone counter, just like the kitchen, and a skylight brightens the room. “Throughout the day, natural light flows through the large window openings and skylights, creating a never-ending shadow play,” says Berg.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
This bathroom features Idro components—including a mineral green matte lacquered vanity unit with a 10-centimeter-thick London Grey Fenix NTM top. The dark wood Core wall bars are bedecked with Gym Space components in the matte Anthracite finish. A leather strap attaches the mirror to the wall bar system.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The bathroom in guest room 3
The bathroom
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.