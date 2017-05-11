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Windows Design Photos and Ideas

Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
A custom dining table by Studio Urban Form + Objects is surrounded by chairs from Design Bee. An antique trunk has been repurposed into a coffee bar. The caste bronze sculpture seat is by Studio Urban Form + Objects.
The rear of the Villa Bio features an almost 50-foot-wide expanse of glass. The pool (now just a large gravel pit) echoes the panoramic window’s exact shape. The custom kitchen features a Silestone counter.
One of the homeowner’s daughters, Julia, works at Unique Art Glass, a multi-generational stained glass company owned by her boyfriend’s family. The couple designed two windows for the house, including this one in the dining area.
Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Deep window boxes double as cosy reading nooks and bench seats that immerse the residents in the landscape.
Garden terrace
In the house’s front room Monkman relaxes on a stool from local retailer Andrew Richard Designs. A new window system draws in sunlight and views of the front courtyard designed by local landscape architect Terry McGlade, the building’s former owner.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
Inspired by a homesteading commune he documented in Western North Carolina, photographer Mike Belleme built the Nook, a minimalist retreat in the woods that draws from both Japanese and Scandinavian design. He foraged much of the wood for the 400-square-foot cabin. "Every kind of wood has a certain mood and personality," he says. The exterior features an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method known as shou sugi ban.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
The interior design was motivated in part by the large, prominent windows: “The furniture also takes into account how it is seen from the outside,” says Marc.
A glass-brick skylight brightens the main bathroom.
On the east side of the home, two large bay windows, their wood frames sandwiched between concrete, have hinged side panels that open to let in breezes. “The bay windows are like two eyes,” says Derek. “My favorite aspect of the house is at night when the lights are on, and they act like weird two-way mirrors. You can see it’s night outside, but they reflect the interior in a way that gives it a sense of being a completely different space.”
Seeking to add a third level to his home in China’s Fujian Province, a sea captain was deterred due to the toll his property had taken from the coastal climate. The ocean and rain had caused erosion and water seepage, dooming the building’s structural integrity. Beijing-based Vector Architects stepped in with a solution—a 4.72 inch-thick layer of concrete wall that would be added to the home’s existing brick masonry. This allowed for a reconfiguration of the interior spaces, so living areas and the master bedroom would be situated on the sea-facing side for an abundance of natural light, the best views, and better ventilation.
A picture window framing the exterior is flanked by some of Miller's collected books and objects.
Replacing a door, the new bookshelf window provides storage while still allowing daylight to enter the office.
Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design reimagined this family retreat in Sea Ranch, a 1960s planned community that stretches 10 miles along the Pacific coastline in Sonoma County, California. Clear, vertical grain fir wraps the interior, while ample windows offer stunning glimpses of the sea and surrounding meadows.
The Lost Cottage vacation rental is nestled in the remote lakeside town of Treangarriv in County Kerry, Ireland. The principal bedroom features a massive picture window that looks out over Caragh Lake and the surrounding farmland. A glass roof was also installed above the sunken tub in the bathroom so that guests can gaze up at the stars in the International Dark Sky Reserve.
"When we were going through the spreadsheet and trying to figure out what to remove from the budget, not one person ever said to cut the circular skylight," laughs Alison. "This thing was absolutely staying."
A large, circular opening with sliding glass doors leads to the curved terrace on the front of each structure. For one of the terraces, the architects designed a cutout to accommodate a mature tree that continues to grow through the platform.
On one side of the tree house, windows and screens open to an unrestricted view.
A small “peep” window in the living area looks down on the garage. “I just thought it would be amazing if we could see the garage, because we put so much effort there,” says Maceda.
A built-in reading nook in the bedroom frames a window that overlooks the backyard.
Translucent and transparent polycarbonate window panels punctuate the facade to flood the interior with natural light.
Pop out box windows with geometrically proportioned windows overlooking the garden.
Hill Country Wine Cave
A close-up of the integrated planter in front of a south-facing window.
One of the best ways to combat the grime in between window blinds, hinges, etc. is with a sponge or cloth that has been dampened in either mild soapy water or a mixture of vinegar, water, and baking soda.
"As the windows are oriented in different directions, various daylight atmospheres fill the room throughout the day," Unemori explains.
Large glass windows in the living and dining rooms frame views of the landscape.
The casitas feature large corner windows that offer impressive views of the landscape.
The interior features white walls that provide a gallery-like backdrop for the owner’s collection of furniture and art. Windows frame carefully selected views of the landscaped exterior, inviting the lush gardens inside.
Artwork by Scott Szegeski extends the surfing theme.
“The building edge splits the ocean view in two like ships do when advancing in the water,” notes Miranda. “I designed the second floor in order to flood the house with views.”
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
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