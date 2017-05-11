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All Photos/windows/window type : double hung

Windows Double Hung Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Garden terrace
The perimetral circulations became into interior corridors
Floor-to-ceiling windows bring plenty of light into the master bedroom.
A telescope looks out upon the Saint Petersburg cityscape.
Large double-hung windows, like this one from Loewen, help illuminate the home's three stories.