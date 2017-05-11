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All Photos/windows/window type : skylight

Windows Skylight Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
A glass-brick skylight brightens the main bathroom.
"When we were going through the spreadsheet and trying to figure out what to remove from the budget, not one person ever said to cut the circular skylight," laughs Alison. "This thing was absolutely staying."
A square skylight is positioned directly above the bed for stargazing.
The architects look through one of the skylights.
Custom shutters can close off the skylights. "It's like an apparatus. It's more industrial design than architectural design. But it's a very important: It controls the natural light, it controls the temperature," says Vaitsos. "It's central to the actual concept of the house." Adds Loperena, "Yes, because it's the center of the Voronoi."
Casa Gilardi by Luis Barragán
Casa Gilardi by Luis Barragán
A circular skylight bathes the staircase in light and views of a changing sky.
A dramatic, triangular skylight brings in a play of natural light throughout the day.
On the other side of the porch is the guest suite.
With a team of two people, the main frame took two days to erect, and the external linings and cladding took four days to install. The internal linings, underfloor heating, flooring, and furniture took a further four days’ work, for a total of 20 person days. The only specialists required were the spray insulation contractor and an electrician.
Homes with abundant natural light are optimal for an indoor garden.
The large skylight brings an abundance of natural light into the space, creating an indoor/outdoor feeling that is "so important for Melbourne climate," says Knights. The floor is Eco Outdoor Endicott Crazy Paving and is used on the adjacent outside terrace as well. "We wanted a material that would work just as well inside as out, and create a seamless threshold. Having one continuous material makes the room feel twice the size of what it really is."
A gradient of skylights in the hallway ranges from a vermilion triangle at the master bedroom end to a bright yellow at the living area.
A skylight infuses interior spaces with natural light, and the glossy finish helps reflect light despite the dark material.
“My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,” says Anderson. “Designed and manufactured here in Minnesota, they’re ideal for local modern and traditional homes and cabins, as well as our other projects across the country.”
Sunlight pours into all sides of the interior, lending living spaces the scientifically proven benefits of increased exposure to natural light.
The skylight makes for a sculptural and functional element in the ceiling, and the dividing plane between the two parts of the roof resolves a potential issue with their geometry. The type of light that comes in varies from bright and clear to more ethereal and evocative.
The two curves of the roof meet together at the center, creating a sculptural skylight that bounces light off of a dividing plane of concrete.
A series of skylights filters light from above and strengthens the relationship to the site and nature.
A central “Y” post forms a focal point in each space and supports central roof skylights that extend the entire length of each building.
The gable roofs of the house are expressed on the second floor, where the lofted ceilings are covered with birch plywood.
A skylight allows sunlight to fall into the dining space.
This residence is centered around a 34-foot-tall light well, which floods the home with warm natural light. In the summer, this area is transformed into a heat chimney by drawing warm air up to the operable skylight. Cooler air flows in through the glazed windows at the garden level, blending beauty and sustainability.
A skylight brightens the entryway.
The design team refurbished a classic Solari split-flap message board (with authentic original mechanical operation) manufactured in Udine, Italy.
The white-washed Baltic birch plywood coffered ceiling is fitted with Velux skylights that bathe the work room in natural light.
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, view of rotunda and skylight from ground floor.
Structural changes were immediately made to the original shell to bring in more natural light. The small windows on the front façade were dramatically replaced with a folding window assembly that stretches the entire width of the room. Skylights were cleverly added slightly beneath the peak pitch of the roof to funnel light towards the mezzanine, while still illuminating the main floor below. Warm, rich iroko wood spans the ceiling and wall, and also extends to the seating bench beneath the window.
The abstract geometry of the exterior allows for unique openings and this sklylight, which provides natural light to the staff throughout the day. "One of my ambitions is to place openings, windows, and roof lights strategically, so you get a sense of the time of day and the weather," says Brooks.
The spruce glulam roof structure was prefabricated in the Dolomites and then craned into position in eight sections.
The entire structure was crafted from natural materials.
Skylights welcome in natural light.
A walkable glass skylight filters light to the second floor.
The oversized, glazed openings (Triview Glass) feature reclaimed Douglas Fir trim.
A dramatic stairwell rises through the center of architect Mehdi Berrada’s bold new home in Casablanca. At the top, a steel-framed retractable skylight casts graphic shadows.
Strategically designed skylights maximize natural light.
A clear geodesic dome tops the structure, and floods the interior with natural light.
Back of the house.
"The ridge of the roof is pushed apart, creating a continuous skylight that runs throughout the house’s linear volume and provides top light for all the crucial spaces," says Dekleva.
The bedroom on the upper level features a strategically placed window that frames vistas of the mountains and beyond.
The staircase weaves upwards and around the interior sunlit patio on the first floor, so the functional zones extend vertically around the core source of natural light.
A sheltered area with a circular cut out on one side of the roof serves as an outdoor relaxation area for the adults, and a play area for their child.
Atop the kitchen and bathroom lies an additional sleeping quarter, directly under the sky above.
Skylight
The skylights on the peaked roofs, along with the pivoting glass doors and windows, enhance the cabin’s modern, sculptural form.
Kristine climbs out onto the concrete-tile roof deck through a hatch door in the upstairs loft.
Inside the house, the speed of the planet’s rotation is indicated by the rate of the light beam’s movement over the floor and walls. When the Burkes first moved in, the speed of shifting light made them dizzy.
Blurring the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, this 1,300-square-foot home on the island of Honshu, Japan by architect Keisuke Maeda has multiple windows and skylights surrounding its concrete base.
The Sculpture Gallery in architect Philip Johnson’s Glass House Estate in New Canaan, Connecticut is a skylighted space with an almost entirely glass roof that showcases Johnson’s art collection.
At the entry looking upward towards a Velux skylight, a vertical "sleeve" is made of stacked end grain plywood. The theme of vertical and horizontal architectural elements providing different environmental perspectives carries through to the rest of the home. Horizontal forms look out to the lake, while the vertical columns look up the sky.
A detail of the ceiling design.
Four aluminum-frame skylights were created on the building's original roof.
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