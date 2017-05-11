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All Photos/windows/material : wood

Windows Wood Design Photos and Ideas

Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
A custom dining table by Studio Urban Form + Objects is surrounded by chairs from Design Bee. An antique trunk has been repurposed into a coffee bar. The caste bronze sculpture seat is by Studio Urban Form + Objects.
One of the homeowner’s daughters, Julia, works at Unique Art Glass, a multi-generational stained glass company owned by her boyfriend’s family. The couple designed two windows for the house, including this one in the dining area.
Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Deep window boxes double as cosy reading nooks and bench seats that immerse the residents in the landscape.
Garden terrace
Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
Inspired by a homesteading commune he documented in Western North Carolina, photographer Mike Belleme built the Nook, a minimalist retreat in the woods that draws from both Japanese and Scandinavian design. He foraged much of the wood for the 400-square-foot cabin. "Every kind of wood has a certain mood and personality," he says. The exterior features an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method known as shou sugi ban.
On the east side of the home, two large bay windows, their wood frames sandwiched between concrete, have hinged side panels that open to let in breezes. “The bay windows are like two eyes,” says Derek. “My favorite aspect of the house is at night when the lights are on, and they act like weird two-way mirrors. You can see it’s night outside, but they reflect the interior in a way that gives it a sense of being a completely different space.”
Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design reimagined this family retreat in Sea Ranch, a 1960s planned community that stretches 10 miles along the Pacific coastline in Sonoma County, California. Clear, vertical grain fir wraps the interior, while ample windows offer stunning glimpses of the sea and surrounding meadows.
A large, circular opening with sliding glass doors leads to the curved terrace on the front of each structure. For one of the terraces, the architects designed a cutout to accommodate a mature tree that continues to grow through the platform.
On one side of the tree house, windows and screens open to an unrestricted view.
A small “peep” window in the living area looks down on the garage. “I just thought it would be amazing if we could see the garage, because we put so much effort there,” says Maceda.
A built-in reading nook in the bedroom frames a window that overlooks the backyard.
"As the windows are oriented in different directions, various daylight atmospheres fill the room throughout the day," Unemori explains.
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
The “practically maintenance-free” window frames are built of untreated heartwood.
This strategically placed window with an operable opening frames views of the landscape.
The walls of Casa Ter are made from local clay. The texture of the facade mimics the patina of the time-worn walls of the nearby town.
A built-in couch provides an additional perch to enjoy the surroundings.
The interior also features numerous local touches, including a pair of oak Krysset chairs in natural leather by the Norwegian furniture company Eikund.
Inside, wraparound windows provide panoramic views of the fjord and mountains.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
“It’s the essence of midcentury design to take an economical approach to making something like the open-truss ceiling striking and beautiful,” says designer Brett Halsey.
"The capsule window also reflects in its shape brutalist tendencies [seen in the new facade], but the stained oak timber of its frame reveals a softer approach of the design," explain the architects.
“There’s a point, about a third of the way up the staircase, where because of the unique shape of the staircase and the placement of the windows, it just directs you to look up,” says Craig. “I realized after living in the house for about six months that I really took notice of the sky and the seasons. That’s been an unintended special moment that wasn’t designed, but is a culmination of a lot of the design work that we put in.”
“The transparency plays with the idea of impermanence, as the cabin reflects the shadows of the forest and their movements during the day on its skin,” explains architect Guillermo Acuña.
The 1,720-square-foot house requires no mechanical heating or cooling. Passive ventilation techniques, like the slatted doors in the bedroom, take advantage of the town’s famous winds to keep the house cool.
David opens a window in the upstairs bathroom that looks down on the atrium.
“Earth is the building material, but this is also the material that all building materials return to,” says architect Tono Mirai. “Earth is the material that connects everybody on the globe.” Small windows in the earthen walls deliberately frame the surrounding landscape.
One corner of the ground floor is reserved for a “hot house,” which is glazed from floor to ceiling with windows and doors. The space is light-filled and airy, with a tall ceiling and woven rugs.
The stained glass windows "bring that little bit of sprinkling of color into the space, and then everything else is just super high-contrast white," says Rausch.
The concrete bench meets the wood of the built-in media cabinet. The floors are also concrete, poured to match the existing floors in the kitchen.
The motif continues in a window between the bedroom and bathroom.
A large interior window allows light to reach the main living spaces.
A new window allows items to be passed from the kitchen to the outdoors, for easier entertaining.
The new dormer acts as a skylight for the living room, and also brings light to the upper level, thanks to a cut-out in the hallway.
The upper loft is an open-air platform sheltered under the roof, and offers "a peaceful vantage point
The master bedroom features an antique Norwegian bed rebuilt by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
While once not much of a looker, the redone property now boasts a sauna, among other luxurious amenities.
With a team of two people, the main frame took two days to erect, and the external linings and cladding took four days to install. The internal linings, underfloor heating, flooring, and furniture took a further four days’ work, for a total of 20 person days. The only specialists required were the spray insulation contractor and an electrician.
The open-air sides provide an opportunity for connection between those inside the structure and those passing by it.
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