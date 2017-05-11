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All Photos/windows/window type : picture

Windows Picture Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
A custom dining table by Studio Urban Form + Objects is surrounded by chairs from Design Bee. An antique trunk has been repurposed into a coffee bar. The caste bronze sculpture seat is by Studio Urban Form + Objects.
One of the homeowner’s daughters, Julia, works at Unique Art Glass, a multi-generational stained glass company owned by her boyfriend’s family. The couple designed two windows for the house, including this one in the dining area.
Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Garden terrace
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
Inspired by a homesteading commune he documented in Western North Carolina, photographer Mike Belleme built the Nook, a minimalist retreat in the woods that draws from both Japanese and Scandinavian design. He foraged much of the wood for the 400-square-foot cabin. "Every kind of wood has a certain mood and personality," he says. The exterior features an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method known as shou sugi ban.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
A picture window framing the exterior is flanked by some of Miller's collected books and objects.
The Lost Cottage vacation rental is nestled in the remote lakeside town of Treangarriv in County Kerry, Ireland. The principal bedroom features a massive picture window that looks out over Caragh Lake and the surrounding farmland. A glass roof was also installed above the sunken tub in the bathroom so that guests can gaze up at the stars in the International Dark Sky Reserve.
A built-in reading nook in the bedroom frames a window that overlooks the backyard.
Translucent and transparent polycarbonate window panels punctuate the facade to flood the interior with natural light.
A close-up of the integrated planter in front of a south-facing window.
Large glass windows in the living and dining rooms frame views of the landscape.
The casitas feature large corner windows that offer impressive views of the landscape.
The interior features white walls that provide a gallery-like backdrop for the owner’s collection of furniture and art. Windows frame carefully selected views of the landscaped exterior, inviting the lush gardens inside.
Artwork by Scott Szegeski extends the surfing theme.
“The building edge splits the ocean view in two like ships do when advancing in the water,” notes Miranda. “I designed the second floor in order to flood the house with views.”
Now, at the top of the stairs, the owners are met with a beautiful view to the mountains.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
The fireplace and hearth are clad in soapstone, which the team liked for the contrast and movement in the veining. The new window above the sliding door provides "a view of the sky and then just a flood of daylight coming in," says Fowler.
"I love the heavy weight of the dark grey container in the bright, white space," says the architect.
Eunnice Eun stands in the double-height living area of the McLean, Virginia, home she shares with her husband, Patrick Kim, and their two children. The expanses of glass echo and update the large windows of the 1961 house they demolished to build this one.
A built-in couch provides an additional perch to enjoy the surroundings.
The interior also features numerous local touches, including a pair of oak Krysset chairs in natural leather by the Norwegian furniture company Eikund.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
Stepping into the guesthouse’s hot tub brings the eye to ground level, providing a new vantage on landscape designer Marc Peter Keane’s mix of Japanese greenery and native mosses. “We minimized visual cues from the house so that when you’re experiencing it, you’re not thinking about the building, you’re just in life. The reduction of signals creates tranquility,” says Andrew.
A window in one of the bedrooms frames a view of the garden. The wallpaper is from Superflower, a company run by the couple. It uses Andrew’s images of flowers, which Niki says have a beauty in their “formal and objective” quality, adding depth to traditional patterns.
“It’s the essence of midcentury design to take an economical approach to making something like the open-truss ceiling striking and beautiful,” says designer Brett Halsey.
Another picturesque view outside one of the home's many windows.
Andrea and Alex shortly after construction wrapped in 2019—making the end of a long journey to secure financing on a freelancer's income and design the home they'd imagined.
In the bedroom, a vintage Thonet chair sits with a World Market table in front of the new window. Alex added red Shoji-style doors to the closets to honor the home’s "Japanese vibes."
"The capsule window also reflects in its shape brutalist tendencies [seen in the new facade], but the stained oak timber of its frame reveals a softer approach of the design," explain the architects.
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