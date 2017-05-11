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All Photos/windows/window type : awning

Windows Awning Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

A new window allows items to be passed from the kitchen to the outdoors, for easier entertaining.
On the other side of the porch is the guest suite.
In the ground floor apartment, "there are picture windows with operable awning [windows] below, which provide the cross ventilation," said Wiedemann.
Custom Master Bath Vanity