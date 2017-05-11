Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/windows/material : metal

Windows Metal Design Photos and Ideas

Workaday Design reinstated the full glass panel on the kitchen side of the atrium, and John and Nadia had the concrete pad refinished.
Garden terrace
In the house’s front room Monkman relaxes on a stool from local retailer Andrew Richard Designs. A new window system draws in sunlight and views of the front courtyard designed by local landscape architect Terry McGlade, the building’s former owner.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
A picture window framing the exterior is flanked by some of Miller's collected books and objects.
Replacing a door, the new bookshelf window provides storage while still allowing daylight to enter the office.
Translucent and transparent polycarbonate window panels punctuate the facade to flood the interior with natural light.
One of the best ways to combat the grime in between window blinds, hinges, etc. is with a sponge or cloth that has been dampened in either mild soapy water or a mixture of vinegar, water, and baking soda.
Artwork by Scott Szegeski extends the surfing theme.
“The building edge splits the ocean view in two like ships do when advancing in the water,” notes Miranda. “I designed the second floor in order to flood the house with views.”
Twelve electrically heated windows pierce the facade, framing views of the surrounding forest and fields.
The architects look through one of the skylights.
Custom shutters can close off the skylights. "It's like an apparatus. It's more industrial design than architectural design. But it's a very important: It controls the natural light, it controls the temperature," says Vaitsos. "It's central to the actual concept of the house." Adds Loperena, "Yes, because it's the center of the Voronoi."
Eunnice Eun stands in the double-height living area of the McLean, Virginia, home she shares with her husband, Patrick Kim, and their two children. The expanses of glass echo and update the large windows of the 1961 house they demolished to build this one.
“We call the cabin TreeGazer because we are always amazed at how close to the forest we feel inside,” says Diane. “Although it is small, the cabin has big windows, and every view is a close view of trees.”
From inside, a view of the steel-and-glass framework behind the cement blocks, which ensures light flows through the narrow home. Glass panels open to increase airflow, and an integrated planter fosters foliage.
A dramatic, triangular skylight brings in a play of natural light throughout the day.
Living and leisure room
Large glass doors slide open to reveal views of forest canopy to the east. “This strategic design device is used consistently throughout the house to extend spaces beyond their modest proportion,” note the architects.
Glass panels in the hallway frame outdoor views and create an expansive sense of the property.
The recycled blackbutt shiplap will weather over time, revealing a grayish hue as it ages.
“All window openings have reveals formed by the walls folding into them, which increases the light refraction coming into the rooms,” explain the architects.
Olympia Prairie Home windows
Across from the third-story study room, the master bedroom is furnished with Fritz Hansen PK22 loungers by Poul Kjaerholm and a round, black Marquina mable Ballerina coffee table designed by Nendo for Marsotto Edizioni.
The flooring includes much of the original oak wood, with few replacements that blend in well and glass corners create a seamless connection between the wooded landscape and interior living spaces.
On the other side of the porch is the guest suite.
Plants and antique shelving serve as a divide between the check-in area and the rest of the lobby, which includes the dining area of Dóttir, the hotel's restaurant.
The main level houses the kitchen, dining, and living spaces, tied together by a continuous wooden wainscot whose series of half-round profiles echoes the design of the conduit screen outside.
The perimetral circulations became into interior corridors
Pivoting brass shutters were custom built to highlight the shape of the windows. They can be turned to block views for privacy.
In the front yard, an existing jacaranda tree anchors the otherwise new landscape design.
Openings in the slats connect to the apartment’s HVAC system. “The wooden panels between the living room and the master suite hides all the air conditioning equipment and can be opened anytime,” says the firm.
The stretch of windows on this wall is over 42 feet long. An Atollo table lamp sits on the counter.
Operable windows allow for natural ventilation and can be securely closed during typhoon season.
CVC House by Estudio MMX
The master bedroom and a lofted child’s room are situated on opposite ends of the home, linked together by a catwalk that overlooks the main lower living areas.
Ten-foot windows frame views of a Zen garden built along the exterior in front of the home.
The lower level is lined with walls of glass, including clerestory windows that distribute light throughout the residence.
The secondary, internal facade of glass can be opened and closed with large sliding glass doors. Bedrooms contain minimal furniture that is produced as prefabricated sections that are then inserted into the frame created by the steel structure.
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
A skylight infuses interior spaces with natural light, and the glossy finish helps reflect light despite the dark material.
Derek Gray of Bay West Builders made the entry bench from wood earmarked for an unbuilt breakfast bar. Radiant-heated concrete floors offer a polished counterpoint to the board-formed walls outside.
1234