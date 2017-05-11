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All Photos/windows/window type : casement

Windows Casement Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Both bedrooms now glory in the inlet views.
Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
A large, circular opening with sliding glass doors leads to the curved terrace on the front of each structure. For one of the terraces, the architects designed a cutout to accommodate a mature tree that continues to grow through the platform.
On one side of the tree house, windows and screens open to an unrestricted view.
A small “peep” window in the living area looks down on the garage. “I just thought it would be amazing if we could see the garage, because we put so much effort there,” says Maceda.
From inside, a view of the steel-and-glass framework behind the cement blocks, which ensures light flows through the narrow home. Glass panels open to increase airflow, and an integrated planter fosters foliage.
David opens a window in the upstairs bathroom that looks down on the atrium.
The upper loft is an open-air platform sheltered under the roof, and offers "a peaceful vantage point
The flooring includes much of the original oak wood, with few replacements that blend in well and glass corners create a seamless connection between the wooded landscape and interior living spaces.
The main level houses the kitchen, dining, and living spaces, tied together by a continuous wooden wainscot whose series of half-round profiles echoes the design of the conduit screen outside.
The interior design includes dedicated spaces for the family's creative pursuits, such as music, art, and cooking.
Historic centres usually have a clear, harmonious melody, but oftentimes the soundscapes of the outer layers of a city are disrupted, lacking a conductor able to integrate architectonic interventions throughout space and time.
Locally sourced, low-emitting materials were used inside and out. The floors throughout are bamboo.
A section of the metal wall can be swung open to a 45-degree angle where it meets the opened glass door of the atelier and both lock into place. The moveable wall also has a hidden triangular ceiling piece that provides a cap to the extended passageway.
View looking up at facade from sidewalk.
Detail at front bay window corner.
Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.
The unique window arrangement floors the space with light and improves the flow of air through the space.
The outcrop of rock and a tree have been incorporated into the design of the home.
The floor panels are transparent, providing the feeling of total immersion in the forest.
IF House - Photo 15
Inside, plentiful windows offer fantastic views of the neighborhood's rooftops, as well as downtown Portland.
Interior walls and ceilings are plasterboard with a paint finish.
The window frames are made from aluminum instead of vinyl.
The large windows in the master bedroom provide the feeling of sleeping within the tree tops.
A close-up of the dog-door leading out to the backyard.
A deep window sill doubles as a table or storage shelf.
Casement windows let cooling breezes in from the west.
Corner Window
Front facade in snow
Daily on-site events and activities include DJ, live music, curated film screenings, city excursions, and more.
the modern facade