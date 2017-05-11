Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/windows/window type : sliding

Windows Sliding Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
"As the windows are oriented in different directions, various daylight atmospheres fill the room throughout the day," Unemori explains.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
Living and leisure room
“I wanted it to feel almost like you’re in a helicopter when you’re on the top floor,” adds Clive.
Openings in the slats connect to the apartment’s HVAC system. “The wooden panels between the living room and the master suite hides all the air conditioning equipment and can be opened anytime,” says the firm.
The stretch of windows on this wall is over 42 feet long. An Atollo table lamp sits on the counter.
Dappled light streams in through the louvers, avoiding overheating from the sun but still providing enough daylight to reduce the need for electrical lighting during the day.
The secondary, internal facade of glass can be opened and closed with large sliding glass doors. Bedrooms contain minimal furniture that is produced as prefabricated sections that are then inserted into the frame created by the steel structure.
Upon entering the home, a central gathering of clerestory windows immediately focuses the view. Architects Bridgett Shank and Megan Carter refer to this architectural feature as a ‘light monitor.’
The hallway wraps around the courtyard below. Sliding windows blend the divide between the interior and exterior spaces.
The lower level is clad in locally sourced stone. The punched windows feature weathered steel accents.
Miguel Angel Aragonés is seen in the cantilevered second-floor bedroom that overlooks the rear courtyard.
While modern in style, Heva channels the beauty of nature.
The colored lights in the home change from warm honey hues to deep reds to light blues and purples.
“One of the great things about the Marvin lift-and-slide doors is how they disappear into the pockets,” notes Meelena. “It’s not a typical solution, and it offers exactly what we hoped to achieve with this home. We wanted to foster an intimate connection with the outdoors.”
“There have been so many cool things we’ve done in this home that we’ve been wanting to do with our clients for a long time, but it’s difficult to sell an idea to someone when you haven’t done it before yourself,” explains Joel. “Take for instance the living platform. If you describe the notion of a living platform to a client, they might think you’re a bit off your rocker, but when they see it and they see the kids playing on it and how it interacts between indoor and out, it instantly opens up new possibilities.”
Two large sliding doors centered with the tasting room bar bring the vineyard into the space, while also serving as a passive cooling system in the summer when used in tandem with the upper clerestory windows.
This writer’s studio features ample lighting and carefully chosen windows and openings—essential elements of an uplifting she shed or other outbuildings.
One of the home’s many sliding cedar shutters opens to reveal a spectacular vista.
The home's wood-clad facade reinforces the impression of a singular architectural object rooted in the landscape.
Interior walls and ceilings are plasterboard with a paint finish.
Milgard sliding doors were added with the future in mind. “We really wanted it to feel big since we planned to live in it full-time,” Brian says.
Walls of operable glass by Fleetwood create a seamless flow between the indoors and out.
pool
A binary play of considered honey and gray tones strongly reference the exterior yellow brick and gray metal of the two distinct structures.
Bi-fold sliding Marvin doors recall steel-framed factory windows, yet are actually built of black-painted wood and insulated glass.
Relation between exterior and interior spaces
Main Bedroom
Nocturnal view of the brise-soleil facade.
The mashrabiyah insuring intimacy and heat protection
Wilson also incorporated high levels of insulation and double glazing to make the house energy efficient.
The screens help control sunlight penetration and passive solar radiation.
In winter, the wooden screens can be opened to draw in the warm, afternoon sun.
The architects installed Luxal aluminum glazing, which allows the interior space to be flooded with natural light. In addition, the floor-to-ceiling windows are perfectly positioned to frame the breathtaking views over North London and Alexandra Palace.
With his son, William, watching, architect Noah Walker tries out the floor-to-ceiling Schüco glass doors he integrated into a guesthouse he designed off an existing barn for Nathan Frankel, an amateur violinist, in Beverly Hills, California. The new portion features an open living-dining area. See more glass houses we love!
Although the master suite overlooks the back street, shutters offer privacy.
Kathrin is also a stained glass artist and this piece is from her collection called Bands of Color.
A look at one of the painting that hangs on the glass wall.
A traditional Japanese tatami room.
Front facade in snow
Fully-glazed walls and skylights flood the living space with sunlight.
Some of the large planes of glass are sliding doors that open to the outside.
The stairwell leading from the living areas on the ground level, up to the upper level bedroom.
While the homeowners and their guests have plenty of opportunities to view the outdoors, thanks in large part to windows and doors by Alumilex, an abundance of cedars offers privacy from the outside looking in. “We wanted to cut the least amount of trees,” Tremblay said.
Sliding bamboo panels on the west side of the house can be adjusted to provide shade during the later part of the day.
Designed by Vincent Yeuh of YJP, the Seaside House was created to act as an experience, rather than simply a building. The continuous flow of the home between indoor/outdoor is intended to highlight man's connection to nature, while allowing for a seamless shift between inside and outside living. Located a few steps from the beach, the two buildings that make up the home are constructed of wood and concrete, with elements of traditional Japanese minimalism and echoes of bygone barn structures throughout.
12