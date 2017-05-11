All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile

45 Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos And Ideas

View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
A blue glass mosaic backsplash declares the home's coastal location. The modern kitchen offers professional-grade appliances, custom white cabinetry, and a large peninsula.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
"When the doors to the hall are closed, the suite has internal circulation behind the kitchenette which allows for guests to have complete privacy and move between the rooms without going into the hallway," explains the firm. IKEA cabinets and a custom, stainless-steel sink and integrated counter from CNS Construction make the room sleek and functional. The white metal wall shelves are also from IKEA.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
The light blue tiles of the kitchen vary in color and are arranged in a graphically arresting herringbone pattern that offers a pleasant respite from the cotton-candy pink of the cabinetry.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
A black-and-white kitchen takes the place of the dated dinette table. Peel-and-stick tiles from Wallpops adorns the backsplash, while the white countertop and cabinets lend a spacious feel to the area.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The original redwood tongue-and-groove ceiling was hidden underneath coats of white paint. The design team carefully sanded and refinished the boards to restore the beautiful natural wood. They also preserved the home's original globe ceiling pendants and in-floor radiant heating system.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
The updates are modern with a period-appropriate vibe.
The beautifully updated kitchen has new quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, and a fast-cooking induction range. The large center island adds storage and seating.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
Owners Kirsten and Lloyd chose a muted mosaic tile from Modwalls to cover the backsplash and back wall of the kitchen; small mosaic tile, especially when it is off-the-shelf, can be a very budget-friendly backsplash option. New cork floors from House + Earth give a nice feel underfoot. Perforated chrome lights from Rejuvenation under the bar soffit enhance the midcentury vibe.
In this California home, a red mosaic tiled backsplash balances the lower white marble counter and wood cabinets. A mosaic tiled backsplash is generally budget-friendly and even a possible DIY project because they're typically already mounted to a backing and come in sheets.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
A Boston loft in a former textile factory receives a minimal, efficient kitchen at the hands of Bunker Workshop. In the kitchen, the island features a stainless steel countertop with a gas cooktop, oven, and a brick half wall.
Floating Shelves + Statement Backsplash
A mosaic tile wall softens the laboratory-like effect of the glossy kitchen cabinets.
014.CASA PEX
The roomy kitchen offers all the comforts of home.
This kitchen, from the 2015 Sunset Idea House, features a pattern of blue &amp; turquoise tiles from the back wall all the way to the kitchen floor.
The concrete floor takes on a silky appearance in the kitchen and dining areas. The Gideå table is from IKEA, the Karim Rashid Oh chairs are from Umbra, and the Erik Magnussen kerosene Ship’s lamp is by Stelton.
Kitchen
The home abuts a river, where the residents enjoy kayaking and swimming in warmer months. This geographic blessing partially inspired the wave-like backsplash. Each tile was hand-cut and individually placed by artisans from New Ravenna.
An architect by profession, Roche removed as many partitions as he could when recasting the apartment’s interior, preferring transparency. He custom-made the red room divider from bungee cords.
Malboeuf stands at a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator in the kitchen. He and Bowie shopped around to find appliances that balance cost and performance: the dishwasher is Bosch, the gas cooktop is Dacor, and the oven is Fagor. Walnut veneer clads the cabinets, and the floors are bamboo.
The kitchen has ample cooking space and room for a crowd. The Ann Sacks tile backsplash softens the line of the stainless steel, while the black absolute granite countertop adds a muted counterpoint. Kohler and Grohe fixtures ensure that dishes can be tackled double-team style.
Close up of "Grey Dawn" countertops, and Grohe faucet.
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing, Vintage rosewood bar stools by Erik Buch
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights

