Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

View from the living room looking towards the front of the house.
View from the front entrance towards the kitchen and living room at the rear of the home. The trees in the rear yard are visible through both the ground and section floor windows. The kitchen island and counters are Brazilian soapstone while the lower millwork cabinets are a super matte black laminate. The upper cabinets are a natural finished rift cut white oak. Beyond and at the centre of the the home, the soffit of the of the second floor landing interlocks with the open to above spaces. Kitchen Stool: Kristalia BCN Stool Cooktop and downdraft: Bosch
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
The light blue tiles of the kitchen vary in color and are arranged in a graphically arresting herringbone pattern that offers a pleasant respite from the cotton-candy pink of the cabinetry.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
The beautifully updated kitchen has new quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, and a fast-cooking induction range. The large center island adds storage and seating.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
