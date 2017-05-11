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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/floors : slate

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An interior window over the sink creates connection between rooms.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
New custom cabinetry and wall paneling retain the warmth and feel original to this Eichler home.