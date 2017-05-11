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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/counters : marble

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
In this California home, a red mosaic tiled backsplash balances the lower white marble counter and wood cabinets. A mosaic tiled backsplash is generally budget-friendly and even a possible DIY project because they're typically already mounted to a backing and come in sheets.
Close up of "Grey Dawn" countertops, and Grohe faucet.
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing, Vintage rosewood bar stools by Erik Buch
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights, Recreated original baseboards, window trim, and picture rail from original 1905 detailing
Kitchen - European fumed chestnut cabinetry, featuring quarter-sawn, sequenced veneers and an oiled finish, Miele appliances, Heath tile backsplash, Calacatta countertops, Louis Poulsen pendant lights