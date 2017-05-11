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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.