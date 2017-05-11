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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/floors : bamboo

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Malboeuf stands at a Fisher & Paykel refrigerator in the kitchen. He and Bowie shopped around to find appliances that balance cost and performance: the dishwasher is Bosch, the gas cooktop is Dacor, and the oven is Fagor. Walnut veneer clads the cabinets, and the floors are bamboo.