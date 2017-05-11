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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.