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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

"When the doors to the hall are closed, the suite has internal circulation behind the kitchenette which allows for guests to have complete privacy and move between the rooms without going into the hallway," explains the firm. IKEA cabinets and a custom, stainless-steel sink and integrated counter from CNS Construction make the room sleek and functional. The white metal wall shelves are also from IKEA.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
Floating Shelves + Statement Backsplash
This kitchen, from the 2015 Sunset Idea House, features a pattern of blue &amp; turquoise tiles from the back wall all the way to the kitchen floor.
Close up of "Grey Dawn" countertops, and Grohe faucet.