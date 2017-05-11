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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/counters : laminate

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

After: The once-basic kitchen now features deep green cabinets, Oyster Grey benches, and a Nagoya Mosaic tile splashback. Bosch appliances and Linear Standard pulls turn a utilitarian space into the heart of the home.
A blue glass mosaic backsplash declares the home's coastal location. The modern kitchen offers professional-grade appliances, custom white cabinetry, and a large peninsula.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.