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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/floors : concrete

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room honors the home's original design and heroes the existing stone wall.
In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.
"Before there was a full-sized fridge that jutted out and blocked the clerestories," says Jessy, who replaced the clunky kitchen appliance with inconspicuous CoolDrawer units by Fisher & Paykel. With the exception of the Falmec range hood, all the appliances are now built into lower cabinets, which were fabricated by Dan Eckstrom. The vibrant encaustic tile is by Mission Tile West. The oven is by Fisher & Paykel.
Bert Frank Masina brass-and-opal glass pendant lamps hang above the bespoke terrazzo island designed and installed by Diespeker.
The elegant kitchen cabinetry was built with oil-treated oak on a birch interior structure. The backsplash is Confiserie Blush Chevron Mosaic by Claybrook, and the wall lights are Brass Cylinder Lamps by Dyke and Dean.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The kitchen backsplash features Yohen Border mosaic tile from Inax. Note the curved shape of the island. The stools are from Normann Copenhagen.
Polished concrete veneer floors in French Grey from Pangaea run throughout the shared living spaces.
Vintage hand-blown pendant lighting features in the kitchen, which also has a handmade tile backsplash.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
014.CASA PEX
Kitchen