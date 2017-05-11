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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

"Before there was a full-sized fridge that jutted out and blocked the clerestories," says Jessy, who replaced the clunky kitchen appliance with inconspicuous CoolDrawer units by Fisher & Paykel. With the exception of the Falmec range hood, all the appliances are now built into lower cabinets, which were fabricated by Dan Eckstrom. The vibrant encaustic tile is by Mission Tile West. The oven is by Fisher & Paykel.
An interior window over the sink creates connection between rooms.
The U-shape in the "inside kitchen" allows the family to use the entire perimeter of the room for prep and storage.
A peg board keeps cooking tools handy at the prep counter in the "outside kitchen." Below, the black stone counter can extend outward to create space for making noodles, or act as a dining table.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
Kitchen
Polished concrete veneer floors in French Grey from Pangaea run throughout the shared living spaces.
The kitchen was updated prior to 2014 with black honed granite countertops and a punchy tile backsplash.
Vintage hand-blown pendant lighting features in the kitchen, which also has a handmade tile backsplash.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
A custom walnut slab bar counter and shelf, along with a hex tile backsplash, add pops of texture and depth to an otherwise clean and monochrome palette.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
The updates are modern with a period-appropriate vibe.
The beautifully updated kitchen has new quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, and a fast-cooking induction range. The large center island adds storage and seating.
In this California home, a red mosaic tiled backsplash balances the lower white marble counter and wood cabinets. A mosaic tiled backsplash is generally budget-friendly and even a possible DIY project because they're typically already mounted to a backing and come in sheets.
New custom cabinetry and wall paneling retain the warmth and feel original to this Eichler home.
014.CASA PEX
The home abuts a river, where the residents enjoy kayaking and swimming in warmer months. This geographic blessing partially inspired the wave-like backsplash. Each tile was hand-cut and individually placed by artisans from New Ravenna.