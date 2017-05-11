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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mosaic tile/floors : rug

Kitchen Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Based in South Carolina, Jacqueline and Josh LaDue gave their 31-foot RV a makeover on a budget of just $2,000.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
A mosaic tile wall softens the laboratory-like effect of the glossy kitchen cabinets.