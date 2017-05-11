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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen counter’s new pink tiles bring an element of playfulness to the scheme. Square floor tiles were also used to define the kitchen from the dining-and-living area.
The heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, built under the existing bovedilla ceiling, a method of construction that was popular in the region in the early 20th century, with rows of shallow brick walls set between exposed steel beams.
The kitchen's lime-washed ceiling catches the light and added depth to the space, while wood cabinetry and a corrugated backsplash echo the texture and materiality of the home's exterior. The cabinets are from Reform Cabinets.
Seela chairs by Antti Kotilainen complement Eero Saarinen’s round Knoll table, anchored under the clean lines of spotlights designed by Vincent Van Duysen.
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
The kitchen flooring is 24” x 24” DalTile Chadwick Charcoal Tile and the wall tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Sánchez</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> custom-designed the kitchen cabinetry in black-stained oak and stainless steel. </span>
Don’t underestimate the power of lighting. “I find the most overlooked feature in kitchen design to be efficient, well-designed lighting,” states Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture.
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
Conserve water and energy by swapping your regular kitchen and bathroom taps for more efficient faucets.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
A litter box is tucked away in a pull-out drawer, so the family can bring their furry friend along on adventures.
Cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball Railings is topped with Dupont Corian in Whisper white.
The wraparound kitchen, located at the front of the Airstream, includes a Miele 2-burner cooktop, a Dometic RV fridge, and a split ceramic farmhouse apron sink.
Inside, an open plan makes for a flexible living space on the ground floor. Stairs lead to a sleeping area above.
La Paloma Miro brick meets charcoal-colored polished concrete in the kitchen. A stainless-steel backsplash matches the bottom set of cabinetry.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
The kitchen features Ikea cabinets, soapstone countertops, and steel backsplash. The oak panel doors conceal additional storage and mechanicals.
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
A kitchenette includes a brass backsplash, stainless-steel sink, and black timber cabinetry where a fridge is tucked away.
The kitchen is located in a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the “living shed.” The timber has been stained black to contrast with the surrounding timber cladding, and brass counters and backsplashes echo the use of brass details throughout the interior. “Brass was a very special material—used sparingly—that has come to be a hallmark of the project,” says architect Ben Shields.
A green laminate countertop by Abet Laminati is surrounded by Norman Foster’s Emeco 20-06 counter stools at the island in the kitchen, which has an integrated Frigidaire induction range, Faber Cylindra Isola range hood, Blomberg dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel fridge, and flat-grain fir plywood cabinets by Portland craftsman Doug Chamblin.
"Often, architects tend to think that if they use a lot of expensive materials such as marble, they make a good design. I also like to work with nice natural materials but mostly I have to deal with limited budgets. So we first consider a good functioning design in the existing interior. Afterward, we see what materials we can add to give a certain character to the project within the budget of the client. But bespoke furniture never comes cheap. In this case, for example, we used the 3mm thick peg-board, glued on black MDF and then painted it."
The kitchen, which is meant "not to look like a kitchen" is composed of art deco-inspired shapes, such as this bold, red circular form that Otten created to wrap an ordinary range hood. Even the oven is hidden behind the custom cabinets.
"We added a different finish to every function," explains Otten. "In this way, we tried to suggest that the different parts of the kitchen are dating from different building periods and the construction had been growing continuously."
The Corian countertop in the kitchen and the bespoke timber kitchen cabinets and breakfast bench were the most expensive parts of the build-out.
The kitchen cabinets conceal plumbing and other services. As storage in the tiny space is at a premium, the decision was made to shorten drawers as needed, rather than simply installing dummy fronts.
Ceramic dishware adds more texture and richness in the kitchen.
Walnut counters and open shelving complement dark blue-painted cabinetry and copper drawer pulls in the kitchen, where aluminum panels from Muraluxe give the impression of a tile backsplash.
The streamlined Henrybuilt kitchen features a hidden range hood and pops of color that reference the home’s red-tinted glass.
Carbon bar stools by Bertjan Pot from Moooi rest under the kitchen island.
The ceiling is unfinished plywood covered by a metal screen that diffuses light from LED strips.
A central fireplace, designed as a minimal, gray block and visible from both sides, subtly separates the living and dining zones.
The kitchen area features plywood cabinetry and counters and metal shelving.
The clients love cooking and spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so they wanted a working kitchen which felt connected—but that wasn’t the central point of the home.
Arango outfitted the kitchen with stainless steel cabinetry and counters that reflect sunlight and lend cool texture that contrasts with the pine siding and the teak window frames.
The renovation by architect Paul McKean opened up the kitchen to the rest of the living room, without losing the original furnace, which is part of the home’s rustic-meets-modern charm.
At one end of the space, a galley-style kitchen offers redwood cabinetry and shelving. The mostly original space has been upgraded with granite countertops and some new fixtures.
A look at the large kitchen, which offers numerous high-end appliances and two large islands. Large sliding glass panels create a connection with the surrounding landscape and opens the space to a patio. Interior designer Brad Dunning originally collaborated on the dwelling.
Black appliances and fixtures blend seamlessly into the cabinetry. The lack of a large fridge helps give the kitchen its streamlined and minimal appearance. The couple carefully integrated appliances to make the small space fully functional for entertaining. Two CoolDrawers are tucked under the counter to chill wine and store enough food for the weekend. Two ovens allow home cooks to bake bread and roast meat simultaneously. “It just works really well for us,” says Daniel. “Our counter space is at a premium, and we just didn’t need a giant refrigerator. This way, we can have the L-shaped counter. That was a very strategic decision—it doesn’t need to be more than what it is.”
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
The kitchen and dining area seamlessly flow from the living room. Designed for entertaining, the space offers a 20-person dining table, three Gaggenau ovens, and a massive central island.
To bring their adaptive-reuse abode to life, a pair of former New Yorkers tapped local studio Emerick Architects, which had completed similar renovations, such as the nearby rehabbed Ford Model-T Factory. "Marrying practicality with craftsmanship, almost everything for the project was handmade locally by Portland artisans including cabinetry, steel work, railings, doors, stairs, light fixtures, and plaster," adds the firm. Stainless steel has been used for the kitchen counters, cabinets, and backsplash.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, Kiev-based architecture and design studio 2B.group mitigated this problem by using stainless-steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
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