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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
A new kitchen supplants former servants' quarters. "The [Beck] family didn't go back in the kitchen much; today, we kind of live in the kitchen," says Bodron+Fruit principal Svend Bodron.