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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/lighting : track

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A central fireplace, designed as a minimal, gray block and visible from both sides, subtly separates the living and dining zones.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
Bunker Workshop used bright, red steel pegboard for the backsplash in this kitchen in Boston loft apartment in a former textile factory.
I was intent on keeping the original stove, incorporating it into the cabinetry. I created a backsplash using inexpensive aluminum flashing that I texturized with a ball pein hammer.