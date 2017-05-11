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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

A new metallic, profiled backslash was added.
Behind the kitchen is a pantry room divided by a full ceiling-height glass wall, glazed with frosted glass and bound by a steel frame.
A few steps lead to a more formal dining area.
The kitchen and dining area from the other angle.