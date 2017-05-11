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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/lighting : wall

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, built under the existing bovedilla ceiling, a method of construction that was popular in the region in the early 20th century, with rows of shallow brick walls set between exposed steel beams.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
The kitchen cabinets conceal plumbing and other services. As storage in the tiny space is at a premium, the decision was made to shorten drawers as needed, rather than simply installing dummy fronts.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.