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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/counters : marble

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

KITCHEN
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.