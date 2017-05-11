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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/floors : marble

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Carbon bar stools by Bertjan Pot from Moooi rest under the kitchen island.
The ceiling is unfinished plywood covered by a metal screen that diffuses light from LED strips.
The custom gourmet kitchen has a center island, marble floors and countertops, white lacquer and oak cabinetry, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a view.