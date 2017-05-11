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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
A look at the large kitchen, which offers numerous high-end appliances and two large islands. Large sliding glass panels create a connection with the surrounding landscape and opens the space to a patio. Interior designer Brad Dunning originally collaborated on the dwelling.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
In the kitchen, custom walnut cabinets are paired with stainless-steel countertops and backsplash to help reflect the natural setting. "It captures the coloration of the landscape and the light, which makes it feel larger than it is," says Murdough. "Also, stainless steel is good for kitchens and work environments."
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
Finding the right fixtures to match the style Axboe was looking for was a challenge, but eventually, she was able to achieve a contemporary, yet warm and inviting look.
Kitchen
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
A new metallic, profiled backslash was added.
The waterfall countertop is paired with black stained oak counter stools from Afteroom.