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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

The heart of the home is a spacious kitchen, built under the existing bovedilla ceiling, a method of construction that was popular in the region in the early 20th century, with rows of shallow brick walls set between exposed steel beams.
The kitchen's lime-washed ceiling catches the light and added depth to the space, while wood cabinetry and a corrugated backsplash echo the texture and materiality of the home's exterior. The cabinets are from Reform Cabinets.
The kitchen is composed of stainless steel, from the cabinetry fabricated by Barcelona company Timblau, to the counters and backsplash, the latter given a mirror polish for contrast to the former’s patina on the surfaces. The boxes were brought in on a crane and then the group put them together in place. “The kitchen shouldn't be a closed dirty area of the house,” says Jon. “But [rather] the heart.” Fitting, as social life in the Basque culture revolves around eating together.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
The kitchen flooring is 24” x 24” DalTile Chadwick Charcoal Tile and the wall tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Sánchez</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> custom-designed the kitchen cabinetry in black-stained oak and stainless steel. </span>
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
Conserve water and energy by swapping your regular kitchen and bathroom taps for more efficient faucets.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
The wraparound kitchen, located at the front of the Airstream, includes a Miele 2-burner cooktop, a Dometic RV fridge, and a split ceramic farmhouse apron sink.
A green laminate countertop by Abet Laminati is surrounded by Norman Foster’s Emeco 20-06 counter stools at the island in the kitchen, which has an integrated Frigidaire induction range, Faber Cylindra Isola range hood, Blomberg dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel fridge, and flat-grain fir plywood cabinets by Portland craftsman Doug Chamblin.
The Corian countertop in the kitchen and the bespoke timber kitchen cabinets and breakfast bench were the most expensive parts of the build-out.
The kitchen cabinets conceal plumbing and other services. As storage in the tiny space is at a premium, the decision was made to shorten drawers as needed, rather than simply installing dummy fronts.
Walnut counters and open shelving complement dark blue-painted cabinetry and copper drawer pulls in the kitchen, where aluminum panels from Muraluxe give the impression of a tile backsplash.
The streamlined Henrybuilt kitchen features a hidden range hood and pops of color that reference the home’s red-tinted glass.
Carbon bar stools by Bertjan Pot from Moooi rest under the kitchen island.
The ceiling is unfinished plywood covered by a metal screen that diffuses light from LED strips.
A central fireplace, designed as a minimal, gray block and visible from both sides, subtly separates the living and dining zones.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
To bring their adaptive-reuse abode to life, a pair of former New Yorkers tapped local studio Emerick Architects, which had completed similar renovations, such as the nearby rehabbed Ford Model-T Factory. "Marrying practicality with craftsmanship, almost everything for the project was handmade locally by Portland artisans including cabinetry, steel work, railings, doors, stairs, light fixtures, and plaster," adds the firm. Stainless steel has been used for the kitchen counters, cabinets, and backsplash.
Due to its location under a lower ceiling, the kitchen gets the least amount of natural light in the home. However, Kiev-based architecture and design studio 2B.group mitigated this problem by using stainless-steel surfaces, which reflects sunlight streaming in through the dining and living.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
Above the integrated pantry and bathroom is a lofted sleeping area. A small wood stove creates warmth and coziness on cold days.
Sleek and stylish, the stainless steel chef's kitchen boasts numerous appliances from Viking.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
kitchen
In the kitchen, copper-colored stainless steel tiles from TileBar create a glowing backsplash that is offset by the neutral white cabinets. The cabinetry is by IKEA, the countertop is Caesarstone, and the induction cooktop is by Bosch.
Fans were added for improved air circulation.
The floors throughout the home were built of Douglas fir. The window frames are made of pine.
The open kitchen is bright and airy thanks to double-height ceilings, a wall of windows, and classic post-and-beam construction.
Kitchen + Stair Detail
Kitchen w/ Custom Steel Bar Top
Kitchen Elevation
Large windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors have been integrated into the living space, providing an abundance of natural light, as well as easy access to the outdoor garden space.
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
Containing the kitchen, office, library, and plant room, the building can be seen as a form of a pulpit, a place to foster the owner’s life and work. A birch plywood skin wraps the mezzanine structure, linking spaces and functions.
An island provides additional seating for meals.
The kitchen is both stylish and practical.