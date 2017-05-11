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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen flooring is 24” x 24” DalTile Chadwick Charcoal Tile and the wall tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
The insertion of a NanaWall opens the kitchen to the backyard and repositions the kitchen as the center of the home. The black chandelier above the kitchen island is Mobile #3 by Michael Anastassiades.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.