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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : metal/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Metal Backsplashes Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, the team refinished the original cabinets, supplemented them as needed, and introduced a new stainless steel countertop. New appliances provide modern functionality.